2016: Year in Review

The year 2016 proved to be an exciting and productive time for 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team. Soldiers from the brigade traveled around the world to train with allies and foster a better understanding of the global environment. These Soldiers trained in austere conditions in areas ranging from the Gobi Desert of California and mountains of India, to the valleys of Korea and the jungles of the Philippines.



U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Samuel Northrup