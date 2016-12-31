The 176th Engineer Company, Washington Army National Guard, was welcomed home by their families and friends in a ceremony held at the Kent National Guard Armory, in Kent, Washington on December 31, 2016. The 176th returned home after their deployment to the Middle East performing various construction projects in the region. The video shows b-roll of the ceremony and the reunification with their families and friends.
This work, 176th Engineers Welcome Home Ceremony, by SFC Jason Kriess, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
