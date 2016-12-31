176th Engineers Welcome Home Ceremony

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 176th Engineer Company, Washington Army National Guard, was welcomed home by their families and friends in a ceremony held at the Kent National Guard Armory, in Kent, Washington on December 31, 2016. The 176th returned home after their deployment to the Middle East performing various construction projects in the region. The video shows b-roll of the ceremony and the reunification with their families and friends.