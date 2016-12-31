(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    176th Engineers Welcome Home Ceremony

    KENT, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2016

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Kriess 

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    The 176th Engineer Company, Washington Army National Guard, was welcomed home by their families and friends in a ceremony held at the Kent National Guard Armory, in Kent, Washington on December 31, 2016. The 176th returned home after their deployment to the Middle East performing various construction projects in the region. The video shows b-roll of the ceremony and the reunification with their families and friends.

    Date Taken: 12.31.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 20:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 503877
    VIRIN: 161231-Z-IK464-0001
    Filename: DOD_103974630
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: KENT, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 176th Engineers Welcome Home Ceremony, by SFC Jason Kriess, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ceremony
    engineers
    reunion
    176th engineer company
    construction
    army
    national guard
    washington national guard

