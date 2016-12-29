(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DVIDS Videos of the Day – Dec. 29th, 2016

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2016

    Video by Shawn Allen 

    DVIDS Hub

    A daily highlight of video products uploaded to DVIDS.

    LINK TO ALL VIDEOS FEATURED
    https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/video/dvids-videos-of-the-day-122916

    LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS

    21st THEATER SUSTAINMENT COMMAND
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/21TSC

    DEFENSE MEDIA ACTIVITY – ARMY
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/DMA-A

    2nd BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM, 101st AIRBORNE DIVISION (AA) PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/2BCT-101ABN

    COMBINED JOINT TASK FORCE – OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CJTF-OIR

    SECRETARY OF THE AIR FORCE PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/SAF

    5th MARINE EXPEDITIONARY BRIGADE
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/5MEB

    48th FIGHTER WING PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/48FWPA

    27th SPECIAL OPERATIONS WING PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/27SOWPA

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 15:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503639
    Filename: DOD_103972226
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DVIDS Videos of the Day – Dec. 29th, 2016, by Shawn Allen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

