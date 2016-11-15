(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Detroit Lions Visit Selfridge ANGB

    MI, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing

    The Detroit Lions visited Selfridge ANGB, Michigan on November 15th, 2016 as part of the NFL's "Salute to Service" program.

    Players, Cheerleaders, Team Mascot "Roary," and Lions President Rod Wood met, took pictures with, and signed autographs for service members and their guests.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 11:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503539
    VIRIN: 161115-F-JK012-001
    Filename: DOD_103971544
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Detroit Lions Visit Selfridge ANGB, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NFL
    Detroit Lions
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    127th Wing
    Salute to Service

