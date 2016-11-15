The Detroit Lions visited Selfridge ANGB, Michigan on November 15th, 2016 as part of the NFL's "Salute to Service" program.
Players, Cheerleaders, Team Mascot "Roary," and Lions President Rod Wood met, took pictures with, and signed autographs for service members and their guests.
This work, Detroit Lions Visit Selfridge ANGB, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
