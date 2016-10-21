Airmen from the 127th Logistics Readiness Squadron assisted the 302nd Airlift Wing in Humanitarian Relief Mission to Guatemala. C-130 Hercules from Peterson AFB, CO was loaded with cargo from the DENTON program for humanitarian relief.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 10:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503530
|VIRIN:
|161021-Z-JK102-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103971499
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE ANGB, MI, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Humanitarian Airlift, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT