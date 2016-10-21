(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Humanitarian Airlift

    SELFRIDGE ANGB, MI, MI, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing

    Airmen from the 127th Logistics Readiness Squadron assisted the 302nd Airlift Wing in Humanitarian Relief Mission to Guatemala. C-130 Hercules from Peterson AFB, CO was loaded with cargo from the DENTON program for humanitarian relief.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 10:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503530
    VIRIN: 161021-Z-JK102-001
    Filename: DOD_103971499
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: SELFRIDGE ANGB, MI, MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Humanitarian Airlift, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air National Guard
    Humanitarian
    Michigan Air National Guard
    127th Wing
    127th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    302nd Air Lift Wing

