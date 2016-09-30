Promotional Video for the 2017 Selfridge Air Show and Open House. August 19-20 2017
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 10:21
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|503514
|VIRIN:
|160930-Z-NQ307-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103971396
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE ANGB, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 Centennial Open House Promo, by TSgt Rachel Barton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
