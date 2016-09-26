(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    137th Special Operations Wing Recruiting Video

    OK, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2016

    Video by Senior Airman Tyler Woodward 

    137th Special Operations Wing

    Recruiting video for the 137th Special Operations Wing, Oklahoma City. The video includes an introduction, high-demand job openings, information about Oklahoma City and contact information for local recruiters. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 14:27
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 503433
    VIRIN: 160926-Z-CO490-001
    Filename: DOD_103970469
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: OK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 137th Special Operations Wing Recruiting Video, by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Oklahoma City
    recruiting
    137 SOW
    137th Special Operations Wing

