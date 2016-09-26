Recruiting video for the 137th Special Operations Wing, Oklahoma City. The video includes an introduction, high-demand job openings, information about Oklahoma City and contact information for local recruiters. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 14:27
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|503433
|VIRIN:
|160926-Z-CO490-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103970469
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|OK, US
This work, 137th Special Operations Wing Recruiting Video, by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
