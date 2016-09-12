Army Combatives Tournament

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Modern Army Comatives Program gives Soldiers the tools they need to be more mentally and physically fit both on the battlefield and in everyday life. Tournaments like the Fort Bragg Invitational Comabtives Tournament allow Soldiers to apply these skills in a near-real world setting.