    Army Combatives Tournament

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2016

    Video by Tyler Prince 

    Defense Media Activity - Army

    The Modern Army Comatives Program gives Soldiers the tools they need to be more mentally and physically fit both on the battlefield and in everyday life. Tournaments like the Fort Bragg Invitational Comabtives Tournament allow Soldiers to apply these skills in a near-real world setting.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 12:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503431
    VIRIN: 161209-O-YT706-238
    Filename: DOD_103970437
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Combatives Tournament, by Tyler Prince, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    fight
    north carolina
    combat
    martial arts
    fighting
    kicking
    mma
    101st airborne
    Combatives
    hand to hand
    punching
    18th airborne corps
    82nd airborne
    air assault
    us army
    fort bragg
    airborne
    Army
    NC
    finish the fight

