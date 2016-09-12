The Modern Army Comatives Program gives Soldiers the tools they need to be more mentally and physically fit both on the battlefield and in everyday life. Tournaments like the Fort Bragg Invitational Comabtives Tournament allow Soldiers to apply these skills in a near-real world setting.
This work, Army Combatives Tournament, by Tyler Prince, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
