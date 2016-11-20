U.S. Army High Mobility Rocket Systems assigned to Able and Baker Battery 3rd Battalion 321st Field Artillery Regiment 18th Field Artillery Brigade fire rockets as they assist Iraqi Security Forces advance on Mosul on Qayyarah Airfield West, Iraq, Nov. 20, 2016. The strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to eliminate the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant terrorist group and the threat they pose to Iraq, Syria, and the wider international community. The destruction of ISIL targets in Syria and Iraq further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 07:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|503361
|VIRIN:
|161120-A-LD787-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103969941
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, High Mobility Rocket System Strike, by SGT Joshua Wooten, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT