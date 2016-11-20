(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    High Mobility Rocket System Strike

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IRAQ

    11.20.2016

    Video by Sgt. Joshua Wooten 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    U.S. Army High Mobility Rocket Systems assigned to Able and Baker Battery 3rd Battalion 321st Field Artillery Regiment 18th Field Artillery Brigade fire rockets as they assist Iraqi Security Forces advance on Mosul on Qayyarah Airfield West, Iraq, Nov. 20, 2016. The strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to eliminate the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant terrorist group and the threat they pose to Iraq, Syria, and the wider international community. The destruction of ISIL targets in Syria and Iraq further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 07:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 503361
    VIRIN: 161120-A-LD787-001
    Filename: DOD_103969941
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High Mobility Rocket System Strike, by SGT Joshua Wooten, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    KLE
    Iraq
    982nd Combat Camera
    High Mobility Rocket System
    ISIL
    Operation inherent resolve
    CJTF-OIR
    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT