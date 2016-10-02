(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    GERMANY

    02.10.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nancy Kasberg 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs

    Episode 2 of Ramstein's Biggest Loser Competition. Laugh along as you follow two airmen on their journey to lose weight.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 503318
    VIRIN: 160210-F-GZ718-919
    Filename: DOD_103969790
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Biggest Loser Challenge, by SSgt Nancy Kasberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ramstein air base
    air force
    force support squadron
    nancy kasberg
    86 fss
    damon kasberg
    jonathan stefanko

