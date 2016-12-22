(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    In the "Nick of Time"

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.22.2016

    Video by Senior Airman Carly Kavish and Senior Airman Tyler Woodward

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    While supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, Lt Richardson gets a special surprise just in time for the Holidays.





    DV - distinguished visitor
    380 EMXS - Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.24.2016 06:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503018
    VIRIN: 161222-F-UB655-632
    Filename: DOD_103967084
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In the "Nick of Time", by SrA Carly Kavish and SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    deployed
    Wedding Anniversary
    Holiday Season
    surprise
    building relationships
    380 EMXS
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    CJTF-OIR
    Nick of Time

