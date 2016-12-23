A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Forward Operating Base Point Mugu rescued a 50-year-old male diver Friday at 7 a.m., after he was stranded for more than 40 hours on the backside of Catalina Island.
|12.23.2016
|12.23.2016 21:46
|B-Roll
|00:07:14
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
This work, Stranded Diver off Catalina Island, by PO1 SondraKay Kneen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
