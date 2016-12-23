(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Stranded Diver off Catalina Island

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2016

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class SondraKay Kneen 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Forward Operating Base Point Mugu rescued a 50-year-old male diver Friday at 7 a.m., after he was stranded for more than 40 hours on the backside of Catalina Island.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2016
    Date Posted: 12.23.2016 21:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 502990
    VIRIN: 161223-G-UO807-001
    Filename: DOD_103966762
    Length: 00:07:14
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    Web Views: 26
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stranded Diver off Catalina Island, by PO1 SondraKay Kneen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    sar
    uscg
    diver
    MH-65 Dolphin
    Coast Guard rescue
    Catalina Island
    fob mugu
    Forward Operating Base Point Mugu

