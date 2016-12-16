(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.16.2016

    Video by Lance Cpl. garett burns 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Combat Camera

    U.S. Marines participate in the United States Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition Far East, Camp
    Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, December 7-16, 2016. The purpose of this competition is to enhance the
    Marine Corps' combat proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps Motion Imagery by MCIPAC Combat Camera LCpl.
    Dakota Heathwarr/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 21:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 502808
    VIRIN: 161216-M-DC758-002
    Filename: DOD_103964927
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition, by LCpl garett burns, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    U.S. Marine Corps Far East Division Matches Marksmanship Competition Okinawa Japan Camp Hansen USMC

