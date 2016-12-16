U.S. Marines participate in the United States Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition Far East, Camp
Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, December 7-16, 2016. The purpose of this competition is to enhance the
Marine Corps' combat proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps Motion Imagery by MCIPAC Combat Camera LCpl.
Dakota Heathwarr/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 21:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|502808
|VIRIN:
|161216-M-DC758-002
|Filename:
|DOD_103964927
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition, by LCpl garett burns, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
