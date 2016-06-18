(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Yokota Airmen Participate in WWII Memorial

    JAPAN

    06.18.2016

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Davis 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from Yokota Air Base gather on a Japanese mountainside to remember both the aircrew from a WWII B-29 crash as well as the Japanese civilians killed in the accident. Story by TSgt Michael Davis.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Airmen Participate in WWII Memorial, by TSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Japan
    Memorial
    Yokota Air Base
    History
    WWII
    Air Force
    Partnership
    USAF
    B-29
    Heritiage

