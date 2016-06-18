Airmen from Yokota Air Base gather on a Japanese mountainside to remember both the aircrew from a WWII B-29 crash as well as the Japanese civilians killed in the accident. Story by TSgt Michael Davis.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 20:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|502807
|VIRIN:
|160618-F-US975-704
|Filename:
|DOD_103964917
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Yokota Airmen Participate in WWII Memorial, by TSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT