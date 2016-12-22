(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BLUE: Episode 18 : Generation STEM

    MD, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Traci Keller 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Maintaining a technological edge in defense requires snagging the best and brightest minds for research and development. In this episode, we introduce you to some of the innovative minds working to make the Air Force's technology better, stronger, and more efficient today while developing the next generation of innovators for tomorrow.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 12:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 502715
    VIRIN: 161222-F-UE898-447
    Filename: DOD_103964183
    Length: 00:09:13
    Location: MD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLUE: Episode 18 : Generation STEM, by SSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    science
    engineering
    satellites
    AFRL
    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    STEM
    technology
    Eglin Air Force Base
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    United States Air Force Academy
    mathematics
    BLUE
    research and development
    Innovation
    Munitions Directorate
    FalconSat
    Eglin Steel
    AF 96
    fuze technology

