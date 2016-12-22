Maintaining a technological edge in defense requires snagging the best and brightest minds for research and development. In this episode, we introduce you to some of the innovative minds working to make the Air Force's technology better, stronger, and more efficient today while developing the next generation of innovators for tomorrow.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 12:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|502715
|VIRIN:
|161222-F-UE898-447
|Filename:
|DOD_103964183
|Length:
|00:09:13
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BLUE: Episode 18 : Generation STEM, by SSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
