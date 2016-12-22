Operation Inherent Resolve supported Iraqi security forces with airstrikes Nov. 16, 2016 that aimed to destroy a Da'esh watercraft near Mosul, Iraq.
This work, Coalition airstrike destroys a Da'esh watercraft near Mosul, Iraq, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
