U.S. service members and partner nations conduct familiarization training on an Army CH-47F Chinook during PANAMAX 2026, Aug. 4, 2026. PANAMAX 2026 is a Republic of Panama hosted, U.S. Southern Command-sponsored training exercise that seeks to improve interoperability and strengthen collective capacity to conduct complex multinational and all-domain operations to ensure free flow of commerce through the Panama Canal and maintain security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Eduardo Delatorre)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 21:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017739
|VIRIN:
|260804-M-AD648-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111886489
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, PANAMAX 26 Chinook Familiarization, by Sgt Eduardo Delatorre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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