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    PANAMAX 26 Chinook Familiarization

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    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    08.05.2026

    Video by Sgt. Eduardo Delatorre 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. service members and partner nations conduct familiarization training on an Army CH-47F Chinook during PANAMAX 2026, Aug. 4, 2026. PANAMAX 2026 is a Republic of Panama hosted, U.S. Southern Command-sponsored training exercise that seeks to improve interoperability and strengthen collective capacity to conduct complex multinational and all-domain operations to ensure free flow of commerce through the Panama Canal and maintain security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Eduardo Delatorre)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 21:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017739
    VIRIN: 260804-M-AD648-1002
    Filename: DOD_111886489
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, PANAMAX 26 Chinook Familiarization, by Sgt Eduardo Delatorre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    MARFORSOUTH
    RegionalPartners
    RegionalSolutions
    PANAMAX
    PANAMAX26

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