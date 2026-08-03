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    Malmstrom Air Force Base Water Main Break Command Interview

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    GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Thomasson 

    341st Missile Wing

    The Malmstrom Air Force Base commander and chief master sergeant, joined by personnel from the Civil Engineer Squadron and Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight, update Malmstrom residents and workers on the status of a water main break that affected the base.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 20:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1017737
    VIRIN: 260806-F-NC256-1001
    Filename: DOD_111886484
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US

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    This work, Malmstrom Air Force Base Water Main Break Command Interview, by TSgt Aaron Thomasson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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