The Malmstrom Air Force Base commander and chief master sergeant, joined by personnel from the Civil Engineer Squadron and Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight, update Malmstrom residents and workers on the status of a water main break that affected the base.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 20:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1017737
|VIRIN:
|260806-F-NC256-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111886484
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Malmstrom Air Force Base Water Main Break Command Interview, by TSgt Aaron Thomasson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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