PANAMAX 26 Boat Familiarization

U.S. service members and partner nations navigate on small boats in Panama, Aug. 3, 2026, while participating in PANAMAX 2026, a Republic of Panama-hosted, U.S. Southern Command-sponsored training exercise. PANAMAX 2026 seeks to improve interoperability and strengthen collective capacity to conduct complex multinational and all-domain operations to ensure the free flow of commerce through the Panama Canal and maintain security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Eduardo Delatorre)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 21:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017734
|VIRIN:
|260803-M-AD648-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111886440
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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