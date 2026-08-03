ALNG inducts newest members of NCO Corps

The Alabama Army National Guard honored the newest members of its noncommissioned officer corps with a ceremony at Joint Force Headquarters in Montgomery, August 1, 2026. The ceremony presented a dozen new sergeants from multiple units with a plaque bearing the charge of the noncommissioned officer signed by the state's senior enlisted leader.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 17:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017724
|VIRIN:
|260801-Z-BQ168-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111886232
|Length:
|00:23:39
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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