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    ALNG inducts newest members of NCO Corps

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    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Video by Spc. Natalie Heredia-Flores 

    Alabama National Guard

    The Alabama Army National Guard honored the newest members of its noncommissioned officer corps with a ceremony at Joint Force Headquarters in Montgomery, August 1, 2026. The ceremony presented a dozen new sergeants from multiple units with a plaque bearing the charge of the noncommissioned officer signed by the state's senior enlisted leader.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 17:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017724
    VIRIN: 260801-Z-BQ168-2001
    Filename: DOD_111886232
    Length: 00:23:39
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US

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    This work, ALNG inducts newest members of NCO Corps, by SPC Natalie Heredia-Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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