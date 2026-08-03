ALNG inducts newest members of NCO Corps

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017724" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Alabama Army National Guard honored the newest members of its noncommissioned officer corps with a ceremony at Joint Force Headquarters in Montgomery, August 1, 2026. The ceremony presented a dozen new sergeants from multiple units with a plaque bearing the charge of the noncommissioned officer signed by the state's senior enlisted leader.