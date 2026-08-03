(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    1HS supports National Night Out in New Market

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW MARKET, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Julia Lebens 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron flew out a UH-1N Huey and interacted with local community members during a National Night Out event in New Market, VA. Aug. 4, 2026. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes military and law enforcement partnerships with local communities to foster neighborhood camaraderie and safety through interactive demonstrations, educational activities and games. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Julia Lebens)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 16:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017712
    VIRIN: 260804-F-RJ686-2001
    Filename: DOD_111886010
    Length: 00:06:25
    Location: NEW MARKET, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1HS supports National Night Out in New Market, by SSgt Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Huey
    National Night Out
    1st Helicopter Squadron
    community engagement
    America's Airfield
    Joint Base Andrews - Naval Air Facility Washington

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video