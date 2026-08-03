1HS supports National Night Out in New Market

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron flew out a UH-1N Huey and interacted with local community members during a National Night Out event in New Market, VA. Aug. 4, 2026. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes military and law enforcement partnerships with local communities to foster neighborhood camaraderie and safety through interactive demonstrations, educational activities and games. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 16:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017712
|VIRIN:
|260804-F-RJ686-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111886010
|Length:
|00:06:25
|Location:
|NEW MARKET, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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