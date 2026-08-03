Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 25

In this episode, Adm. Jim Waters and Master Chief Navy Counselor Gerald Allchin are excited to have National Medical Officer Programs Recruiter of the Year Lt. Marquita Melvin and AC Officer Recruiter of the Year Lt. Nicolette Santora onboard. Tune in to this episode to hear about the unique challenges and exciting achievements that helped them become FY24 Recruiters of the Year.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 15:55
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1017703
|VIRIN:
|250107-N-GQ458-4993
|Filename:
|DOD_111885909
|Length:
|00:23:00
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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