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    Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 25

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    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Video by Austin Breum 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    In this episode, Adm. Jim Waters and Master Chief Navy Counselor Gerald Allchin are excited to have National Medical Officer Programs Recruiter of the Year Lt. Marquita Melvin and AC Officer Recruiter of the Year Lt. Nicolette Santora onboard. Tune in to this episode to hear about the unique challenges and exciting achievements that helped them become FY24 Recruiters of the Year.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 15:55
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1017703
    VIRIN: 250107-N-GQ458-4993
    Filename: DOD_111885909
    Length: 00:23:00
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US

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    This work, Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 25, by Austin Breum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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