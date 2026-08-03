Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017703" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, Adm. Jim Waters and Master Chief Navy Counselor Gerald Allchin are excited to have National Medical Officer Programs Recruiter of the Year Lt. Marquita Melvin and AC Officer Recruiter of the Year Lt. Nicolette Santora onboard. Tune in to this episode to hear about the unique challenges and exciting achievements that helped them become FY24 Recruiters of the Year.