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    Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 24

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    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Video by Austin Breum 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    In this episode, Adm. Waters dives into the journey of the Navy's Recruiters of the Year (ROYs). Join us as we hear from Damage Controlman 1st Class Rheann Heitpas, Navy Counselor 1st Class David Smith, and Chief Navy Counselor Kade Henderson. Discover what it takes to achieve this prestigious recognition as they share their challenges, successes, and invaluable insights from their recruiting experiences.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 15:55
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1017700
    VIRIN: 241218-N-GQ458-6331
    Filename: DOD_111885903
    Length: 00:20:22
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US

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    This work, Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 24, by Austin Breum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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