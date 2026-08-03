Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017700" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, Adm. Waters dives into the journey of the Navy's Recruiters of the Year (ROYs). Join us as we hear from Damage Controlman 1st Class Rheann Heitpas, Navy Counselor 1st Class David Smith, and Chief Navy Counselor Kade Henderson. Discover what it takes to achieve this prestigious recognition as they share their challenges, successes, and invaluable insights from their recruiting experiences.