Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 24

In this episode, Adm. Waters dives into the journey of the Navy's Recruiters of the Year (ROYs). Join us as we hear from Damage Controlman 1st Class Rheann Heitpas, Navy Counselor 1st Class David Smith, and Chief Navy Counselor Kade Henderson. Discover what it takes to achieve this prestigious recognition as they share their challenges, successes, and invaluable insights from their recruiting experiences.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 15:55
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1017700
|VIRIN:
|241218-N-GQ458-6331
|Filename:
|DOD_111885903
|Length:
|00:20:22
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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