Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 23

In this episode, we sit down with NCCM William Currie to discuss the upcoming January 31, 2025, deadline for the NROTC Scholarship. This prestigious program offers funding for college tuition and fees paving the way for students to build a lasting career in the Navy. For the first time, pre-med students are also eligible, broadening the program’s reach. Learn how this scholarship can shape a future Sailor's academic and professional future in the Navy.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 15:55
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1017699
|VIRIN:
|241216-N-GQ458-2598
|Filename:
|DOD_111885897
|Length:
|00:18:23
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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