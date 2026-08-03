Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017699" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, we sit down with NCCM William Currie to discuss the upcoming January 31, 2025, deadline for the NROTC Scholarship. This prestigious program offers funding for college tuition and fees paving the way for students to build a lasting career in the Navy. For the first time, pre-med students are also eligible, broadening the program’s reach. Learn how this scholarship can shape a future Sailor's academic and professional future in the Navy.