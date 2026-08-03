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    Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 23

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    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Video by Austin Breum 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    In this episode, we sit down with NCCM William Currie to discuss the upcoming January 31, 2025, deadline for the NROTC Scholarship. This prestigious program offers funding for college tuition and fees paving the way for students to build a lasting career in the Navy. For the first time, pre-med students are also eligible, broadening the program’s reach. Learn how this scholarship can shape a future Sailor's academic and professional future in the Navy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 15:55
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1017699
    VIRIN: 241216-N-GQ458-2598
    Filename: DOD_111885897
    Length: 00:18:23
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US

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    This work, Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 23, by Austin Breum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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