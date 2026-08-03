Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017691" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, we explore The Strike Group, the Navy's new flagship virtual reality experience. Heidi LaRochelle from VML and Allen Owens from N9 join us to provide an inside look at the development process, highlighting the key improvements and innovative features that make this recruiting asset a standout. Tune in to learn how this immersive tool is redefining the Navy's approach to experiential recruitment.



https://etoolbox.cnrc.navy.mil/tsg.html