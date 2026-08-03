In this episode, we explore The Strike Group, the Navy's new flagship virtual reality experience. Heidi LaRochelle from VML and Allen Owens from N9 join us to provide an inside look at the development process, highlighting the key improvements and innovative features that make this recruiting asset a standout. Tune in to learn how this immersive tool is redefining the Navy's approach to experiential recruitment.
https://etoolbox.cnrc.navy.mil/tsg.html
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 15:55
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1017691
|VIRIN:
|241209-N-GQ458-2739
|Filename:
|DOD_111885883
|Length:
|00:23:14
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 22, by Austin Breum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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