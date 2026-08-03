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    Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 22

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    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Video by Austin Breum 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    In this episode, we explore The Strike Group, the Navy's new flagship virtual reality experience. Heidi LaRochelle from VML and Allen Owens from N9 join us to provide an inside look at the development process, highlighting the key improvements and innovative features that make this recruiting asset a standout. Tune in to learn how this immersive tool is redefining the Navy's approach to experiential recruitment.

    https://etoolbox.cnrc.navy.mil/tsg.html

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 15:55
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1017691
    VIRIN: 241209-N-GQ458-2739
    Filename: DOD_111885883
    Length: 00:23:14
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US

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