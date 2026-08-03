316th SFS Supports National Night Out

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017668" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 316th Security Forces squadron interacts with local residents during a National Night Out event in Baltimore, Maryland, Aug. 4, 2026. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes military and law enforcement partnerships with local communities to foster neighborhood camaraderie and safety through interactive demonstrations, educational activities and games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Tylan Alicea)