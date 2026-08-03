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    316th SFS Supports National Night Out

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    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Video by Airman Tylan Alicea 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 316th Security Forces squadron interacts with local residents during a National Night Out event in Baltimore, Maryland, Aug. 4, 2026. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes military and law enforcement partnerships with local communities to foster neighborhood camaraderie and safety through interactive demonstrations, educational activities and games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Tylan Alicea)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 15:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017668
    VIRIN: 260804-F-LE609-1002
    Filename: DOD_111885737
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

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    This work, 316th SFS Supports National Night Out, by Amn Tylan Alicea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    National Night Out
    Law enforcement
    Community
    U.S. Air Force
    Baltimore
    U.S. Military

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