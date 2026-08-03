U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 316th Security Forces squadron interacts with local residents during a National Night Out event in Baltimore, Maryland, Aug. 4, 2026. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes military and law enforcement partnerships with local communities to foster neighborhood camaraderie and safety through interactive demonstrations, educational activities and games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Tylan Alicea)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 15:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017668
|VIRIN:
|260804-F-LE609-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111885737
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 316th SFS Supports National Night Out, by Amn Tylan Alicea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.