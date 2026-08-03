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    Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 19

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    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Video by Austin Breum 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    In this episode, Chief Totimeh takes RADM Waters back to school! Joined by the NORU/N7 Team of CAPT Stockton, NCCM Whalen, and NCCM Drake, they discuss the importance and emphasis being placed on the schoolhouse, metrics for success shared across the enterprise, National Inspection Team (NIT) best practices and lessons learned, the new revamped I-Stop process, and the future of the school house as they expand to the needs of the evolving recruiting environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 15:23
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1017664
    VIRIN: 241023-N-GQ458-4901
    Filename: DOD_111885709
    Length: 00:29:29
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US

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    This work, Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 19, by Austin Breum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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