Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 18

In this episode, we are pleased to welcome Navy Recruiting Command’s Command Master Chief, CMDCM Jeremy Konopka. CMDCM Konopka highlights the significance of Chief Season and discusses the upcoming visit of Chief Selects from various NTAGs across Recruiting Nation. These future Chiefs will spend a week at Navy Recruiting Command, gaining valuable insight into HQ operations and a unique perspective on recruiting operations and functions.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 15:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1017663
|VIRIN:
|240910-N-GQ458-1401
|Filename:
|DOD_111885698
|Length:
|00:21:38
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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