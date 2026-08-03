(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 17

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Video by Austin Breum 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    In this episode, we are pleased to welcome the National Chief Recruiter (NCR), NCCM Gerald Allchin! NCR shares highlights from his distinguished 29-year naval career, including 22 years dedicated to recruiting. He also discusses his vision for DEP management and shares his strategies for effective prospecting.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 15:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1017662
    VIRIN: 240828-N-GQ458-7691
    Filename: DOD_111885623
    Length: 00:22:32
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 17, by Austin Breum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Uncharted Waters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video