Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 17

In this episode, we are pleased to welcome the National Chief Recruiter (NCR), NCCM Gerald Allchin! NCR shares highlights from his distinguished 29-year naval career, including 22 years dedicated to recruiting. He also discusses his vision for DEP management and shares his strategies for effective prospecting.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 15:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1017662
|VIRIN:
|240828-N-GQ458-7691
|Filename:
|DOD_111885623
|Length:
|00:22:32
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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