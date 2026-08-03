MDCSAB Command Message: One Year of Service, One Lasting Legacy

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Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard, delivers a command message recognizing the extraordinary service and lasting impact of the Soldiers and Airmen assigned to the District of Columbia National Guard and Joint Task Force–District of Columbia. As National Guard support approaches its one-year milestone on Aug. 11, 2026, he reflects on how Guardsmen have strengthened public safety, supported civil authorities and reinforced public trust through professionalism, discipline and compassion. He emphasizes that every patrol, every interaction and every response has demonstrated that readiness is measured not only by the ability to respond to emergencies, but also by the ability to prevent crises, protect lives and build confidence within the communities they serve.



As of Aug. 3, 2026, Blanchard highlights the mission's measurable impact, noting that Guardsmen have rendered 801 medical assists, reunited 43 children with their families, intervened in 262 assaults, supported 481 apprehensions, and administered NARCAN in 335 incidents—each statistic representing lives protected and communities strengthened through dedicated service. He commends the force for helping build one of the most significant joint law enforcement partnerships in recent history, founded on mutual trust, collaboration and a shared commitment to safeguarding the nation's capital. As Joint Task Force–Support assumes the next phase of operations, he expresses confidence that the same professionalism and commitment to excellence will continue to strengthen the mission and its partnerships. Looking ahead to the National Guard's 390th anniversary, Blanchard reminds Soldiers and Airmen that today's service adds another chapter to a legacy of answering the nation's call whenever and wherever needed. He closes by thanking every Soldier, Airman and partner for elevating the reputation of the National Guard through selfless service while reaffirming the enduring commitment to Protect the Capital. Defend the Nation. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)