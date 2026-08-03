Students with Mountain Medicine 1-26 conduct casualty evacuation

U.S. service members and international military students conduct a casualty evacuation as part of Mountain Medicine 1-26 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, July 27, 2026. MMED 1-26 prepares U.S. and allied nation forces to operate in austere mountain environments, improving survivability while preserving combat effectiveness and strengthening multinational interoperability and readiness to support future global operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Enge You)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 21:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017577
|VIRIN:
|260727-M-AN711-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111883594
|Length:
|00:06:07
|Location:
|BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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