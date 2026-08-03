Students with Mountain Medicine 1-26 conduct casualty evacuation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017577" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members and international military students conduct a casualty evacuation as part of Mountain Medicine 1-26 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, July 27, 2026. MMED 1-26 prepares U.S. and allied nation forces to operate in austere mountain environments, improving survivability while preserving combat effectiveness and strengthening multinational interoperability and readiness to support future global operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Enge You)