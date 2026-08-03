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    Students with Mountain Medicine 1-26 conduct casualty evacuation

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    BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2026

    Video by Cpl. Enge You 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. service members and international military students conduct a casualty evacuation as part of Mountain Medicine 1-26 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, July 27, 2026. MMED 1-26 prepares U.S. and allied nation forces to operate in austere mountain environments, improving survivability while preserving combat effectiveness and strengthening multinational interoperability and readiness to support future global operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Enge You)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 21:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017577
    VIRIN: 260727-M-AN711-1001
    Filename: DOD_111883594
    Length: 00:06:07
    Location: BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, Students with Mountain Medicine 1-26 conduct casualty evacuation, by Cpl Enge You, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    readiness
    Hospital Corpsman
    Casevac
    Partners and Allies
    USMCNews
    interoperability

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