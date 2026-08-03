U.S. Southern Command establishes Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017571" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Southern Command activated Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere (JTF-WHEM) Aug. 4, 2026, a purpose-built, joint task force that will synchronize U.S. military operations with allies and partners to counter threats, strengthen regional security, and respond rapidly to crises across the Western Hemisphere. SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan directed the activation of JTF-WHEM, which provides unified command and control at the tactical and operational levels, integrating military capabilities with the 18 partner nations of the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition (A3C) to increase operational effectiveness against threats that undermine regional security and impact the United States and partner nations. The task force also strengthens SOUTHCOM’s ability to respond quickly to contingencies and humanitarian crises throughout the region.