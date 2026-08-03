U.S. Southern Command establishes Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere

U.S. Southern Command activated Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere (JTF-WHEM) today, a purpose-built, joint task force that will synchronize U.S. military operations with allies and partners to counter threats, strengthen regional security, and respond rapidly to crises across the Western Hemisphere.

SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan directed the activation of JTF-WHEM, which provides unified command and control at the tactical and operational levels, integrating military capabilities with the 18 partner nations of the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition (A3C) to increase operational effectiveness against threats that undermine regional security and impact the United States and partner nations. The task force also strengthens SOUTHCOM’s ability to respond quickly to contingencies and humanitarian crises throughout the region.

Malign actors threaten national security, destabilize the region and exploit vulnerable populations.

“JTF-WHEM strengthens our ability to work alongside trusted allies and partners, synchronize military capabilities and apply sustained pressure against the networks that threaten our collective security,” Donovan said. “Together, we are increasing security across the hemisphere and protecting our homeland.”

Donovan selected U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Kevin Jarrard to command the new task force. Jarrard most recently led U.S. military support to U.S. Department of State-led disaster relief operations following the June 2026 earthquakes in Venezuela.

As SOUTHCOM’s operational headquarters for executing missions across the region, JTF-WHEM integrates intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, operational planning and multinational coordination to increase pressure on nefarious organizations operating throughout the Western Hemisphere. In coordination with A3C partners, the task force will strengthen intelligence sharing, expand combined training, enhance interoperability, support maritime interdiction efforts, build partner capacity and remain prepared to deliver humanitarian assistance and disaster response when called upon.

“Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere is SOUTHCOM’s action arm for confronting threats across the hemisphere,” Donovan said. “Purpose-built and task-organized, this headquarters brings together tailored military capabilities and trusted partnerships to increase total systemic friction, operational tempo, impose sustained pressure on criminal organizations and strengthen the security of the United States and our partners. Together with the 18 nations of A3C, we are changing the way we confront these threats.”

The activation of JTF-WHEM reinforces U.S. Southern Command’s commitment to a whole-of-government and multinational approach to defending the homeland, strengthening regional partnerships and promoting a secure, stable and prosperous Western Hemisphere.

Media Contact U.S. Southern Command Public Affairs mailto:southcom.miami.sc-cc.list.cmd-public-affairs@mail.mil