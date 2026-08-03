Sustaining the Fight in the Dark: How DISCOPS Secures Maintenance Readiness and Electronic Deception in LSCO

Disconnected Operations capability is crucial for modern Army maintenance readiness, particularly in the context of large-scale combat operations. It ensures that tactical maintenance formations can sustain combat power and generate readiness even in contested, degraded, and operationally limited environments where network connectivity is unreliable or intentionally minimized.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 16:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017558
|VIRIN:
|260616-A-AA412-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111883201
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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