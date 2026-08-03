Sustaining the Fight in the Dark: How DISCOPS Secures Maintenance Readiness and Electronic Deception in LSCO

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017558" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Disconnected Operations capability is crucial for modern Army maintenance readiness, particularly in the context of large-scale combat operations. It ensures that tactical maintenance formations can sustain combat power and generate readiness even in contested, degraded, and operationally limited environments where network connectivity is unreliable or intentionally minimized.