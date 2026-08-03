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    Sustaining the Fight in the Dark: How DISCOPS Secures Maintenance Readiness and Electronic Deception in LSCO

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    UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    Disconnected Operations capability is crucial for modern Army maintenance readiness, particularly in the context of large-scale combat operations. It ensures that tactical maintenance formations can sustain combat power and generate readiness even in contested, degraded, and operationally limited environments where network connectivity is unreliable or intentionally minimized.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 16:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017558
    VIRIN: 260616-A-AA412-1001
    Filename: DOD_111883201
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: US

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