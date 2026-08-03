Maj. Gen. Neuman sees 2nd Bomb Wing mission during base tour

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Ty Neuman, commander Eighth Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center, and Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, Eighth Air Force command chief and J-GSOC senior enlisted leader, tour the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 22-23, 2026. Neuman ended the two day tour with a flight on a B-52H Stratofortress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 16:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017554
|VIRIN:
|260723-F-DY500-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111883150
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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