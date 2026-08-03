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    Maj. Gen. Neuman sees 2nd Bomb Wing mission during base tour

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    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Rhea Beil 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Ty Neuman, commander Eighth Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center, and Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, Eighth Air Force command chief and J-GSOC senior enlisted leader, tour the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 22-23, 2026. Neuman ended the two day tour with a flight on a B-52H Stratofortress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 16:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017554
    VIRIN: 260723-F-DY500-1002
    Filename: DOD_111883150
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

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    This work, Maj. Gen. Neuman sees 2nd Bomb Wing mission during base tour, by SrA Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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