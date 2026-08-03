U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Ty Neuman, commander Eighth Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center, and Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, Eighth Air Force command chief and J-GSOC senior enlisted leader, tour the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 22 -23, 2026. Neuman and Wolfgang met with Airmen during the tour to learn a deeper understanding of the unique mission sets and quality of life initiatives at Barksdale AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 16:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017553
|VIRIN:
|260723-F-DY500-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111883142
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Neuman sees 2nd Bomb Wing mission during base tour, by SrA Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.