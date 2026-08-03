Maj. Gen. Neuman sees 2nd Bomb Wing mission during base tour

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017553" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Ty Neuman, commander Eighth Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center, and Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, Eighth Air Force command chief and J-GSOC senior enlisted leader, tour the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 22 -23, 2026. Neuman and Wolfgang met with Airmen during the tour to learn a deeper understanding of the unique mission sets and quality of life initiatives at Barksdale AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)