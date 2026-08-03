This video captures U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sofia Ceja, Space Launch Delta 30 paralegal, as she describes the types of support for military members at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, June 30, 2026. Their office provides legal assistance for wills and estates, family law, landlord-tenant issues, and immigration law. Material for product captured June 30, 2026. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman Enso Valle)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 15:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017526
|VIRIN:
|260701-X-DY416-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_111882837
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Launch Delta 30 Judge Advocate Office, by Amn Enso Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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