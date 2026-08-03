Space Launch Delta 30 Judge Advocate Office

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017526" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video captures U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sofia Ceja, Space Launch Delta 30 paralegal, as she describes the types of support for military members at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, June 30, 2026. Their office provides legal assistance for wills and estates, family law, landlord-tenant issues, and immigration law. Material for product captured June 30, 2026. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman Enso Valle)