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    Space Launch Delta 30 Judge Advocate Office

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    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Video by Airman Enso Valle 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    This video captures U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sofia Ceja, Space Launch Delta 30 paralegal, as she describes the types of support for military members at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, June 30, 2026. Their office provides legal assistance for wills and estates, family law, landlord-tenant issues, and immigration law. Material for product captured June 30, 2026. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman Enso Valle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 15:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017526
    VIRIN: 260701-X-DY416-5001
    Filename: DOD_111882837
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Launch Delta 30 Judge Advocate Office, by Amn Enso Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JA
    Vandenberg SFB
    SLD30

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