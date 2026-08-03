The city complex of Zussman Urban Combat Training Center provides units an Eastern-European urban landscape through which to navigate and engage with simulated enemy combatants. The range features pyrotechnics, sounds and even smells to provide a more realistic experience.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 13:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017496
|VIRIN:
|260716-A-QT978-1001
|PIN:
|26071601
|Filename:
|DOD_111882435
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Knox delivers world-class training capabilities to warfighters, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Forging lethality: Fort Knox delivers world-class training capabilities to warfighters
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