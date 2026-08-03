(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Fort Knox delivers world-class training capabilities to warfighters

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Video by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    The city complex of Zussman Urban Combat Training Center provides units an Eastern-European urban landscape through which to navigate and engage with simulated enemy combatants. The range features pyrotechnics, sounds and even smells to provide a more realistic experience.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 13:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017496
    VIRIN: 260716-A-QT978-1001
    PIN: 26071601
    Filename: DOD_111882435
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Knox delivers world-class training capabilities to warfighters, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Forging lethality: Fort Knox delivers world-class training capabilities to warfighters

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Range Control
    lethality
    training
    live fire
    Kentucky

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video