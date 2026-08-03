Atlas: Command, Day One

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017490" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Leadership transitions are a vital part of Army tradition, but frequent handovers can lead to a loss of strategic continuity and critical context. Meet Atlas—a unified digital platform designed specifically for Senior Army Leadership. By centralizing stakeholder engagements, key contacts, and historical context into a secure digital network, Atlas ensures incoming leaders inherit uninterrupted mission intelligence on Day One. Discover how Atlas maintains messaging consistency, strengthens partner accountability, and drives continuous momentum across multi-year initiatives—because leadership changes, but our institutional memory shouldn't.