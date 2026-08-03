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    Atlas: Command, Day One

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Video by Reggie Torrez and Peter Silverman

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Leadership transitions are a vital part of Army tradition, but frequent handovers can lead to a loss of strategic continuity and critical context. Meet Atlas—a unified digital platform designed specifically for Senior Army Leadership. By centralizing stakeholder engagements, key contacts, and historical context into a secure digital network, Atlas ensures incoming leaders inherit uninterrupted mission intelligence on Day One. Discover how Atlas maintains messaging consistency, strengthens partner accountability, and drives continuous momentum across multi-year initiatives—because leadership changes, but our institutional memory shouldn't.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 13:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017490
    VIRIN: 260804-A-FP430-8385
    Filename: DOD_111882208
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Atlas: Command, Day One, by Reggie Torrez and Peter Silverman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Atlas
    Department Of the Army
    CRM
    Army
    US Army
    Army Office of Strategic Initiatives

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