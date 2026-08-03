Leadership transitions are a vital part of Army tradition, but frequent handovers can lead to a loss of strategic continuity and critical context. Meet Atlas—a unified digital platform designed specifically for Senior Army Leadership. By centralizing stakeholder engagements, key contacts, and historical context into a secure digital network, Atlas ensures incoming leaders inherit uninterrupted mission intelligence on Day One. Discover how Atlas maintains messaging consistency, strengthens partner accountability, and drives continuous momentum across multi-year initiatives—because leadership changes, but our institutional memory shouldn't.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 13:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017490
|VIRIN:
|260804-A-FP430-8385
|Filename:
|DOD_111882208
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Atlas: Command, Day One, by Reggie Torrez and Peter Silverman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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