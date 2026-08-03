The statue in front of the 4th Infantry Division Headquarters at Fort Carson, Colorado, is the "Iron Mike" monument, an 18-foot-tall bronze statue depicting a Vietnam-era U.S. infantryman armed with an M14 rifle.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 11:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017473
|VIRIN:
|260713-O-UR003-1694
|Filename:
|DOD_111881930
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Iron Mike Statue, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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