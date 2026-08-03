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    Iron Mike Statue

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    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Video by John Switzer 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    The statue in front of the 4th Infantry Division Headquarters at Fort Carson, Colorado, is the "Iron Mike" monument, an 18-foot-tall bronze statue depicting a Vietnam-era U.S. infantryman armed with an M14 rifle.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 11:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017470
    VIRIN: 260713-O-UR003-8860
    Filename: DOD_111881920
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Mike Statue, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Iron Mike Statue

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