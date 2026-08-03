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    The U.S. flag at half-staff

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    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Video by John Switzer 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    The U.S. flag flies at half-staff to show grief and mourning for national leaders, first responders, or in response to tragic events.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 11:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017466
    VIRIN: 260713-O-UR003-3339
    Filename: DOD_111881857
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The U.S. flag at half-staff, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. flag

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