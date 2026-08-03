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    RED Friday Shout Out, Sgt. Andrew Hoang, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

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    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.26.2026

    Video by Cpl. Saul Hernandez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Andrew Hoang, a Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor and a native of Myrtle Beach, S.C., gives a shoutout to his family from a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program pit on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 27, 2026. As an MAI, Sgt. Hoang is responsible for training, mentoring and leading students through a challenging curriculum that includes physical and mental fitness, moral development and hand-to-hand combat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Saul Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 03:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017417
    VIRIN: 260727-M-RU004-2125
    PIN: 260727
    Filename: DOD_111881088
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Hometown: MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, RED Friday Shout Out, Sgt. Andrew Hoang, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026, by Cpl Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MAI
    MCMAP
    South Carolina
    USMC
    MCAS Iwakuni
    REDFriday

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