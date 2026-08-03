RED Friday Shout Out, Sgt. Andrew Hoang, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Andrew Hoang, a Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor and a native of Myrtle Beach, S.C., gives a shoutout to his family from a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program pit on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 27, 2026. As an MAI, Sgt. Hoang is responsible for training, mentoring and leading students through a challenging curriculum that includes physical and mental fitness, moral development and hand-to-hand combat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Saul Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 03:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017417
|VIRIN:
|260727-M-RU004-2125
|PIN:
|260727
|Filename:
|DOD_111881088
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Hometown:
|MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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