RED Friday Shout Out, Sgt. Andrew Hoang, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017417" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Andrew Hoang, a Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor and a native of Myrtle Beach, S.C., gives a shoutout to his family from a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program pit on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 27, 2026. As an MAI, Sgt. Hoang is responsible for training, mentoring and leading students through a challenging curriculum that includes physical and mental fitness, moral development and hand-to-hand combat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Saul Hernandez)