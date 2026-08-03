U.S. Army Capt. Georgia Lamb, Washington National Guard, discusses how the Washington National Guard supports the Washington State Department of Natural Resources during wildfires at Army Aviation Support Facility 2 in Wenatchee, Wash., Aug. 1, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 17:41
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1017393
|VIRIN:
|260801-A-QD330-7440
|Filename:
|DOD_111880532
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|WENATCHEE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Washington National Guard supports Washington State Department of Natural Resources during wildfires, by SFC Nicolas A. Cloward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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