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    Washington National Guard supports Washington State Department of Natural Resources during wildfires

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    WENATCHEE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    U.S. Army Capt. Georgia Lamb, Washington National Guard, discusses how the Washington National Guard supports the Washington State Department of Natural Resources during wildfires at Army Aviation Support Facility 2 in Wenatchee, Wash., Aug. 1, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 17:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1017393
    VIRIN: 260801-A-QD330-7440
    Filename: DOD_111880532
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: WENATCHEE, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, Washington National Guard supports Washington State Department of Natural Resources during wildfires, by SFC Nicolas A. Cloward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    WA
    Wenatchee
    DNR
    wenatchee wildfire
    National Guard

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