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    Connecting with the Community

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    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kiora Brooks 

    316th Wing

    Air Force active-Duty service members and members of the local community attend a Touch-A-Truck event at Montgomery Village, Maryland, Aug. 1, 2026. The event provided children and family the opportunity to interact with a wide array of unique trucks and equipment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kiora Brooks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 16:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017383
    VIRIN: 260803-F-LD289-1001
    Filename: DOD_111880277
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecting with the Community, by A1C Kiora Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Joint Base Andrews, Community Engagement, Air Force, Security Forces, Humvee

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