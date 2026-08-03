Connecting with the Community

Air Force active-Duty service members and members of the local community attend a Touch-A-Truck event at Montgomery Village, Maryland, Aug. 1, 2026. The event provided children and family the opportunity to interact with a wide array of unique trucks and equipment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kiora Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 16:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017383
|VIRIN:
|260803-F-LD289-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111880277
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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