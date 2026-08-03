Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Little Giant Fire Response

Washington National Guard members conduct wildland fire support operations to Washington Department of Natural Resources at the Little Giant Fire near Leavenworth, Wash., August 3, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Christopher Sequeira)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 15:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017368
|VIRIN:
|260803-F-PK211-3345
|Filename:
|DOD_111880029
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|PLAIN, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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