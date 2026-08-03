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    Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Little Giant Fire Response

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    PLAIN, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2026

    Video by 1st Lt. Christopher Sequeira 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Washington National Guard members conduct wildland fire support operations to Washington Department of Natural Resources at the Little Giant Fire near Leavenworth, Wash., August 3, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Christopher Sequeira)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 15:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017368
    VIRIN: 260803-F-PK211-3345
    Filename: DOD_111880029
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: PLAIN, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Little Giant Fire Response, by 1st Lt. Christopher Sequeira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Washington National Guard
    wildland fire support

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