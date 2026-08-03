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    Washington National Guard Aviation Crews Support Statewide Wildfire Response

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    DEER PARK, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2026

    Video by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Aviation crews from 96th Aviation Troop Command, Washington Army National Guard support firefighting operations at the Modrite and Bradeen Hill Fire in eastern Wash, (Courtesy Video)

    Footage includes UH-60 Blackhawk water bucket deployment operations

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017367
    VIRIN: 260802-D-MN117-3687
    Filename: DOD_111880021
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: DEER PARK, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington National Guard Aviation Crews Support Statewide Wildfire Response, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Wildfires
    Aviation
    Army National Guard

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