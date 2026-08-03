Aviation crews from 96th Aviation Troop Command, Washington Army National Guard support firefighting operations at the Modrite and Bradeen Hill Fire in eastern Wash, (Courtesy Video)
Footage includes UH-60 Blackhawk water bucket deployment operations
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 15:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017367
|VIRIN:
|260802-D-MN117-3687
|Filename:
|DOD_111880021
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|DEER PARK, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Washington National Guard Aviation Crews Support Statewide Wildfire Response, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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