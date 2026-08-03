Washington National Guard members set up an advanced counter-unmanned aircraft systems developed by Anduril Industries at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 24, 2026. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 15:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017363
|VIRIN:
|260624-D-MN117-3355
|Filename:
|DOD_111879994
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Washington National Guard Advances Counter-Drone Capabilities with New Technology, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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