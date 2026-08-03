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    Washington National Guard Advances Counter-Drone Capabilities with New Technology

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    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Video by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Washington National Guard members set up an advanced counter-unmanned aircraft systems developed by Anduril Industries at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 24, 2026. (Courtesy Photo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017363
    VIRIN: 260624-D-MN117-3355
    Filename: DOD_111879994
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington National Guard Advances Counter-Drone Capabilities with New Technology, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Washington National Guard
    advanced counter-unmanned aircraft system

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