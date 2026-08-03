U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Allen Lee, an observer, controller, and trainer (OC/T) competitor from the Joint Multinational Readiness Center speaks about his experience during the 2025 Pershing Cup Best OC/T Competition speaks about his lanes during the competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, September 24, 2025. The Pershing Cup: Best Observer, Controller, and Trainer (OC/T) competition that challenges OC/Ts from across the U.S. Army with a series of tasks to assess their physical, mental, technical, and tactical skills. OC/Ts are the Army’s warfighting advisors, their mission is to prepare Soldiers and leaders to accomplish missions for combatant commanders worldwide. This annual event is hosted by First Army, held at Fort Stewart, Ga., September 22nd through the 25th, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 14:54
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1017355
|VIRIN:
|250924-A-QI027-1045
|Filename:
|DOD_111879968
|Length:
|00:06:12
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, OC/T Speaks About Experience during Pershing Cup 2025, by SSG Avery Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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