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    OC/T Speaks About Experience during Pershing Cup 2025

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    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Allen Lee, an observer, controller, and trainer (OC/T) competitor from the Joint Multinational Readiness Center speaks about his experience during the 2025 Pershing Cup Best OC/T Competition speaks about his lanes during the competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, September 24, 2025. The Pershing Cup: Best Observer, Controller, and Trainer (OC/T) competition that challenges OC/Ts from across the U.S. Army with a series of tasks to assess their physical, mental, technical, and tactical skills. OC/Ts are the Army’s warfighting advisors, their mission is to prepare Soldiers and leaders to accomplish missions for combatant commanders worldwide. This annual event is hosted by First Army, held at Fort Stewart, Ga., September 22nd through the 25th, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 14:54
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1017355
    VIRIN: 250924-A-QI027-1045
    Filename: DOD_111879968
    Length: 00:06:12
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

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    TAGS

    First Army
    OC/T
    181st MFTB
    Eagle Brigade
    PershingCup2025

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