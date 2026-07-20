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    Pacific Passport: Carp Beach, Iwakuni, Japan 2026 (No Graphic)

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.19.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight, assigned to American Forces Network Iwakuni, hosts a Pacific Passport travel segment highlighting Carp Beach and the Iwakuni City Microbiology Museum in Iwakuni, Japan, July 20, 2026. The destinations provide recreational and educational opportunities for the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 03:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017261
    VIRIN: 260720-M-RK873-1002
    Filename: DOD_111878479
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Passport: Carp Beach, Iwakuni, Japan 2026 (No Graphic), by LCpl Andrew Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Iwakuni
    AFN Pacific
    Pacific Passport
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Carp Beach
    Microbiology Museum

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