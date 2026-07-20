U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight, assigned to American Forces Network Iwakuni, hosts a Pacific Passport travel segment highlighting Carp Beach and the Iwakuni City Microbiology Museum in Iwakuni, Japan, July 20, 2026. The destinations provide recreational and educational opportunities for the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 03:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017261
|VIRIN:
|260720-M-RK873-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111878479
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Passport: Carp Beach, Iwakuni, Japan 2026 (No Graphic), by LCpl Andrew Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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